Quincy Illinois Veterans Home work progressing

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy said inflation and supply chain holdups haven’t been able to stop their $230 million facilities project.

Administrator Troy Culbertson said they are on track to open a brand new 80-bed independent living facility in the summer of 2023 and a 210-bed long term care facility in early 2024.

He said contractors have already put up the independent living center’s steel frame up and are now putting in the concrete. He said they are also pouring the foundation walls at the long term care facility. Culbertson said they are hoping to have the steel frames for the long term care building go in next week and have plumbing for the independent living facility done by the fall.

Culbertson said they are strategically using labor to make sure construction resources are being used effectively.

“They’ll start the construction on the independent living building, pour the concrete, pour the decking, place the steel, and they moved over to the long term care so when they’re done with concrete workers over here, they’ll be using them on the long term care building,” he said.

Culbertson said supply chains have been a problem for certain items like windows, steel and concrete but it’s something contractors have planned for.

“They recognized those from the very first day so they increased their timeline on when to make decisions to get items and resources placed on order,” Culbertson said.

The project came about after numerous outbreaks of Legionnaire’s disease starting in 2015 killed 13 veterans with and caused dozens more to fall ill.

Investigators looked at the age of the home’s facilities as a factor in the outbreaks.

Demolition began back in the fall of 2018.

Culbertson said the new buildings will be an amazing opportunity for veterans in the region as they will be able to enhance the services they can provide.

