Stoplight in Quincy gets turned the wrong way

QUINCY (WGEM) - A stoplight at the intersection of 6th and Maine Street in Quincy got turned the wrong direction Wednesday evening.

One of the stoplights that was supposed to be facing Maine Street was turned and facing 6th Street instead.

The issue was fixed corrected soon after the city of Quincy was made aware of the issue.

Quincy Traffic Signal Coordinator Michael Boll said that this typically happens when a semi truck takes the turn too sharply and rubs the stoplight, turning it in the process.

Boll says he went out to the site and fixed the light by turning it back in the right direction.

