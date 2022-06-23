Summer travel keeps Quincy hotels booked

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy hotels say they’ve bounced back from the low pandemic levels and are heavily booked this summer.

The manager at Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott says they have been booked out for several weeks, running 75 to 100 percent full most weekends this summer.

“The leisure traveler is back and really more so than ever,” Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott General Manager Deb Carstens said. “Our numbers are up over 2019 and the past 2 years as well. We honestly are soaring past pre-COVID numbers even. People are tired of being home. They want to get out, they want to travel.”

Carstens says there is no single event driving occupancy to be full, with a packed calendar most weekends.

She says the summer traffic comes down to Quincy being a central location for events in surrounding towns, from Hannibal to Nauvoo.

“This time of year we do typically have the tendency to fill up a little sooner just because when you’re planning a vacation you typically don’t do it last minute,” Carstens said.

Several regional hotels reported they have been booked up for weeks. Stoney Creek Inn said summer vacations and traveling workers have had them booked since the start of June, and the Atrium reported being booked for some time. Town and Country Inn and Suites reported they have been booked since early June, with two private parties each booking large blocks of rooms.

Carstens said it’s not unusual for people to make summer reservations months in advance due to annual events in the region. She also suggests that travelers book their hotel arrangements as soon as they know their plans.

