Update on rain this weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - We know there are many outdoor activities and festivities planned for this weekend all across the Tri-State area. As usual we are paying close attention to the forecast and the potential for rain showers and thunderstorms that may impact your weekend plans. The first shot at rain begins on Friday morning with a weak impulse running through the mid levels of the atmosphere sparking some showers. Although showers enter the area on the strong side around 9 AM Friday they will exit the area and be dissipating by about 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Skies will clear overnight Friday night into Saturday. Then first thing Saturday morning scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. The predominance of these showers will be in central Iowa. However there is the risk that there will be scattered showers that run through the northern tier of the Tri-State Saturday morning from about 6 AM through 11 AM. Saturday morning showers could impact the Heritage Days Parade in Macomb.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Saturday evening (Max Inman)

Then the focus goes to Saturday night. things will heat up during the day on Saturday with high temperatures up in the mid 90s. There is a cold front that is poised to swing through the area Saturday early in the evening. Right now the timing looks as if we will see scattered showers across parts of the region from about 7 o’clock through about 10 o’clock. After the cold front slides through you will see a marked change in temperatures. Daytime highs on Sunday will struggle just to get to 80 degrees.

