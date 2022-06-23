Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (June 22) It’s “Championship Wednesday” At The 49th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships In The Gem City

Tri-State Golfers In The Hunt For Pepsi Little People’s Titles At Westview And The Knights Of Columbus Par 3 Course
Quincy's Laci Novosel Competing During "Championship Wednesday" At he 49th Annual Pepsi Little...
Quincy's Laci Novosel Competing During "Championship Wednesday" At he 49th Annual Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s a big day in the Gem City with Day 2 of the 49th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championship on tap. After 191 golfers hit the fairways to open the tourney on Monday, now comes “Championship Wednesday” with many of those those same players trying their best to lock up a coveted “Little People’s” Division Title in their respective age groups.

WGEM’s Jake Rongholt was busy patrolling the fairways, at both Westview and the Knights of Columbus Par 3 Golf Course earlier today, and he has a breakdown on how several local golfers faired competing in the regional spotlight.

