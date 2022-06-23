WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (June 22) It’s “Championship Wednesday” At The 49th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s a big day in the Gem City with Day 2 of the 49th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championship on tap. After 191 golfers hit the fairways to open the tourney on Monday, now comes “Championship Wednesday” with many of those those same players trying their best to lock up a coveted “Little People’s” Division Title in their respective age groups.

WGEM’s Jake Rongholt was busy patrolling the fairways, at both Westview and the Knights of Columbus Par 3 Golf Course earlier today, and he has a breakdown on how several local golfers faired competing in the regional spotlight.

