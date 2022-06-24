Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms Increases Friday Night; Hot on Saturday with more T-storms Likely!

QUINCY (WGEM) - Friday is starting off on a cloudier note thanks to a decaying complex of showers and thunderstorms approaching the Tri-States from the west. Owed primarily to high-pressure current anchored over the western Great Lakes region, which is allowing dry air to prevail, most of these showers and thunderstorms will taper off as they approach the region. However, an isolated shower or two remains possible through late this morning, especially west of the Mississippi River, so rain chances will hover in the 10-20% mark for earlier in the day. Clouds are likely to stick around most of the day though a few peeks of sunshine are possible. These clouds will help to keep temperatures seasonable and in the low to mid-80s for most of us.

By tonight the chances for showers and thunderstorms increase again as another mid-level atmospheric disturbance approaches from the west-northwest. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region in a marginal risk for severe weather, threat level 1, for a low risk that some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. The greatest threat lies across the western and north(western) tiers through mid-morning Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday are progged to soar into the low to mid-90s and, coupled with humidity levels, areas that see the most sunshine could see heat indices again approach or breach the century mark, so with numerous outdoor activities planned you will want to again exercise caution if you are outdoors on Saturday. Drink plenty of fluids, wear light-colored clothing, utilize shade, and wear sunscreen!

As a cold front approaches Saturday afternoon there is a renewed threat of showers and thunderstorms across the region, a few of which could also again be on the strong to severe side. Widespread, significant severe weather is currently not anticipated due to a lack of wind shear proximal to the cold front, but isolated to scattered severe weather remains a risk. This is an evolving forecast with questions remaining on the exact placement of showers and thunderstorms, especially Saturday afternoon and evening, so stay tuned to WGEM for the latest forecast updates on this evolving threat for showers and thunderstorms over the next 24-48 hours.

