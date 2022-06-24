Hannibal residents flock to downtown for “Music Under the Stars” concert series

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - More than 100 Hannibal residents went downtown Thursday night to enjoy some live music.

This year is the16th season of “Music Under the Stars” which is a free outdoor concert sponsored by the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.

Families went to Historic Hill Street to enjoy country music performed by Becky Denton.

Attendee Sue Giroux said she and her friends look forward to the concerts every year.

“All it costs you is whatever you want to hand out to them, just a little something for all their trouble. And it’s just great for the whole community. We just have a ball,” Giroux said.

Thursday was the fourth concert this season and there will be nine more.

The concerts are every Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. through August.

