Hospital Report: June 24, 2022

By Ryan Hill
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Norman A Lubbe, age 88, of Quincy passed away on June 21 in Madison, WI. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home

Theodore “Ted” Thomas Rupp, 53, of Bloomingdale, IL, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away June 21 in Bloomingdale, IL. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Daniel & Cortney Lehn Harrison of Carthage, IL...boy

Adam & Mallory Perrine of New Canton, IL...girl

