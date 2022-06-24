Hospital Report: June 24, 2022
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Deaths:
Norman A Lubbe, age 88, of Quincy passed away on June 21 in Madison, WI. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home
Theodore “Ted” Thomas Rupp, 53, of Bloomingdale, IL, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away June 21 in Bloomingdale, IL. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Daniel & Cortney Lehn Harrison of Carthage, IL...boy
Adam & Mallory Perrine of New Canton, IL...girl
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.