Advertisement

Keokuk taking bids for former City Hall lot

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A fire heavily damaged the original Keokuk City Hall building in 2019, and since then, the city has been maintaining the now open plot at 415 Blondeau St.

Now, Mayor Kathie Mahoney would like a community member to buy the land.

“Somebody could either use it to build something on,” Mahoney said. “They can use it to maybe make a small park or something like that, there is a parking lot here.”

Any persons interested in purchasing the land should have bids turned into the current City Hall on Main Street before 2 p.m. on July 1.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Save America rally preparations underway.
Preparations for Trump’s arrival are underway
Police arrested Quincy resident Devin Soto, 24, for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of...
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Quincy house
Costs for visit by former President Donald Trump start to come into focus.
Trump rally visit costs start to come into focus
President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
WGEM to stream Trump’s speech from Adams Co. fairgrounds
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a...
Deputies identify man found dead after silo collapsed Yarmouth Tuesday

Latest News

A black tie event held on Friday night in Quincy had about 100 people celebrating Juneteenth.
Community gathers to celebrate Juneteenth
Juneteenth awards
Juneteenth awards
Q-Fest Returns to Quincy
Q-Fest Returns to Quincy
Hannibal Cruise Ship
Hannibal Cruise Ship
Q-Fest kicks off in downtown Quincy
Q-Fest kicks off in downtown Quincy