Keokuk taking bids for former City Hall lot

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A fire heavily damaged the original Keokuk City Hall building in 2019, and since then, the city has been maintaining the now open plot at 415 Blondeau St.

Now, Mayor Kathie Mahoney would like a community member to buy the land.

“Somebody could either use it to build something on,” Mahoney said. “They can use it to maybe make a small park or something like that, there is a parking lot here.”

Any persons interested in purchasing the land should have bids turned into the current City Hall on Main Street before 2 p.m. on July 1.

