Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse releasing video game to raise money for defamation lawsuits against media

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a...
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin in 2020.(FOX6 News Milwaukee via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kyle Rittenhouse says he is releasing a new video game to raise money to pay for defamation lawsuits against the media.

Rittenhouse, 19, was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin in 2020.

On Thursday, he announced his new game called “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot” which allows players to shoot “fake news turkeys.”

“Play as Kyle Rittenhouse to destroy fake news turkeys in a simple point n’ shoot game for all ages to enjoy!” the game’s website reads.

The game is not yet available, although he is encouraging his fans to pre-order it for $9.99.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
WGEM to stream Trump’s speech from Adams Co. fairgrounds
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Save America Rally at Adams County Fairgrounds
Coverage leading up to Trump rally in Adams County

Latest News

Video of the abortion protest posted online shows an argument that led to a physical...
Off-duty officer charged with assault at abortion protest
Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday,...
BET Awards return Sunday with Doja Cat as leading nominee
Jose Rodriguez, of Orlando, Fla., center, walks with the Equality Florida group at the...
Pride parades march on with new urgency across US
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
‘We have to stay together,’ Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
Several explosions rocked the west of Kyiv, with at least two residential buildings struck. The...
Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east