Missouri residents can get money back through gas tax refund

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri’s gas tax is set to increase again after already going up this year, but there is a way for Missourians to get some money back.

“Gas prices have been awful. People are stuck at home. There’s no traveling for anybody, it’s just overwhelming,” said Hannibal resident Debbie Lamothe.

Lamothe said while she lives close to her work she is still feeling the impact of high gas prices in Missouri.

“I happen to be lucky because I live like three minutes from work so I don’t have to spend that much money on gas that much but it’s hurting.”

Starting July 1, Missouri residents can apply online to get a refund for a portion of the state’s two and a half cent fuel tax as part of Missouri’s fuel tax rebate program.

The bill passed in 2021 says Missouri drivers who keep their gas receipts between October 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 can request a full refund of the additional taxes paid.

The Missouri Department of Revenue now has forms online for residents to apply.

People who buy gas for vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds and drive on highways are eligible.

St. Louis Resident Jill Gatcombe spent Thursday driving back home from Illinois and she said it has been an expensive trip.

“I’m on a fixed income and it’s been very difficult. I know that I now plan my trips around town or wherever to go shopping and things like that so I can go to more destinations,” Gatcombe said.

Both Gatcombe and Lamothe had not heard about the gas tax rebate, but they plan to apply.

“I think people are going to really look forward to that. Anything that can help us out is gonna be great for Missouri and I just can’t wait,” Lamothe said.

