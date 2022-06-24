NECAC Expanding Weatherization Program

QUINCY (WGEM) - The North East Community Action Corporation is leasing a Louisiana site as part of a major expansion of its weatherization program.

The former Arrow Industries building on Kelly Lane in Louisiana offers 10 times the current space.

According to NECAC, there is an expected $40 million in additional federal funding to broaden weatherization services in its 12 counties.

The agency recently added 12 weatherization crew members leading up to the expansion, and another 20 fields and office staff will be brought on in the coming weeks.

According to NECAC, upgrades will occur at the new facility, which should be operational within two months.

The Bowling Green weatherization office will remain open, but most of the program will operate outside the Louisiana site.

The additional funding that NECAC has been awarded comes from the $1.2 million infrastructure bill approved by Congress last Nov.

Under the three-year program, NECAC expects to upgrade 1,000 homes.

More information about the weatherization program and how to apply is avail by calling 573-324-6622.

