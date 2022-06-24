Advertisement

Officials: Bear dies trapped in car at temperatures possibly above 140 degrees

Officials said a bear died after getting trapped in a car during a heat wave in Tennessee. (Source: WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials in Tennessee say a black bear died after getting stuck in a hot car this week.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the car’s owner got in a different vehicle around 10 a.m. When they returned at 6:45 p.m., they found the bear dead in the car.

WVLT reports that officials said they thought the bear got inside the car using its paws or teeth and got trapped after the door shut.

Wildlife officers said the temperature outside was above 95 degrees, meaning the car could’ve been hotter than 140 degrees.

The agency urged car owners to lock their doors, roll up their windows, and don’t leave food inside the car or even air fresheners – as all of that can attract bears.

Park officials encouraged anyone to report those breaking the rules to call 865-436-1230.

According to officials, a black bear was euthanized last week after scratching a woman and then charging another neighbor.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Save America rally preparations underway.
Preparations for Trump’s arrival are underway
President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
WGEM to stream Trump’s speech from Adams Co. fairgrounds
Police arrested Quincy resident Devin Soto, 24, for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of...
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Quincy house
Costs for visit by former President Donald Trump start to come into focus.
Trump rally visit costs start to come into focus
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a...
Deputies identify man found dead after silo collapsed Yarmouth Tuesday

Latest News

A Rhode Island police officer accused of punching a woman at an abortion protest while he was...
Officer suspended for off-duty actions at abortion protest
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal
Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to...
Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
Shooting Sport raises money for Honor Flight funds.
Shooting sport raises money for Honor Flight