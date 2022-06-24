Advertisement

Patio umbrellas recalled after reports of catching fire

The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck...
The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck at the top.(CPSC)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A nationwide recall has been issued for SunVilla patio umbrellas after reports of them catching fire.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes all 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrellas sold from Costco from December 2020 through May 2022.

The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck at the top.

SunVilla has received several reports of the battery overheating, including three instances of solar panels catching fire while charging the AC adapter indoors.

There have been two reports of the umbrellas catching fire when the puck overheated while attached to the umbrella.

Anyone with the umbrella should remove the solar panel puck from the top of the umbrella and store it out of the sun. Do not charge the puck with the AC adapter.

The umbrellas and solar pucks can be returned to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund. Consumers can also contact SunVilla for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
WGEM to stream Trump’s speech from Adams Co. fairgrounds
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Save America Rally at Adams County Fairgrounds
Coverage leading up to Trump rally in Adams County

Latest News

Video of the abortion protest posted online shows an argument that led to a physical...
Off-duty officer charged with assault at abortion protest
Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday,...
BET Awards return Sunday with Doja Cat as leading nominee
Jose Rodriguez, of Orlando, Fla., center, walks with the Equality Florida group at the...
Pride parades march on with new urgency across US
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
‘We have to stay together,’ Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
Several explosions rocked the west of Kyiv, with at least two residential buildings struck. The...
Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east