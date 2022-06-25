Advertisement

Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say

Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to...
Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to rush a child to the hospital while under her care.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a baby who nearly drowned earlier this month in a bathtub has died and his babysitter was arrested.

Arizona’s Family initially reported that Cynthia Gaddy, 49, was charged with child neglect after a 1-year-old baby she was watching had to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition after nearly drowning in the bathtub on June 16.

The El Mirage Police Department said Gaddy reportedly told police she left two children alone in the bathtub with the water running to attend to a smelly diaper.

According to police, while Gabby was gone, she heard a timer go off in the kitchen for something she was baking. When she returned to the bathroom, she found the tub overflowing and the baby face down in the water.

Officers said the babysitter called 911 and first responders were able to revive the child. He was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

El Mirage police updated the baby’s condition this week and said the boy died Friday night.

Authorities said their investigation continues and are working with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office regarding the case with this week’s updates.

Copyright 2022 Arizona Family’s via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
WGEM to stream Trump’s speech from Adams Co. fairgrounds
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Save America Rally at Adams County Fairgrounds
Coverage leading up to Trump rally in Adams County

Latest News

The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Police investigating fire at Colorado pregnancy center
Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
Fair Turnout
Western Illinois Fair sees big turnout
The overturn of Roe v. Wade prompts protests across the country.
Roe V. Wade: Protests across the country
Russia targets the Ukrainian capital with a series of missile attacks, as leaders of the G7...
Russian missile strikes rock Kyiv as G7 meets