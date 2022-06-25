Advertisement

Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life

A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home. (Source: WLOS, Billy Green, CNN)
By Andrew James
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A North Carolina man says he owes his life to his dog for saving him from a black bear that charged at him near his home.

Haw Creek resident Billy Green says bear sightings are common in his neighborhood without any issues, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday morning.

“I’ve never experienced that before. I see bears out here all the time,” he said.

Green said he was out with his dogs when a bear kept walking toward them that morning.

“I yelled to get the bear to run off, but the bear came running, charged me and pinned me between my car and the house,” Green said.

He said his puppy was barking at the bear, which may have startled the animal, but his other dog, Shayla, jumped into action.

“When the bear came at me the first time, it was about a foot away from me. She jumped, and when the bear jumped back, it was trying to swipe at her, but she got the bear down the bank,” Green said.

It was a scary start to his morning, and Green said it’s an excellent reminder for other residents to stay alert.

“I’m going to be more cautious. I think I’m going to get some bear spray,” Green said.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has a helpline to report bear behavior in the area.

Copyright 2022 WLOS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
WGEM to stream Trump’s speech from Adams Co. fairgrounds
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Save America Rally at Adams County Fairgrounds
Coverage leading up to Trump rally in Adams County

Latest News

The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Police investigating fire at Colorado pregnancy center
Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
Fair Turnout
Western Illinois Fair sees big turnout
The overturn of Roe v. Wade prompts protests across the country.
Roe V. Wade: Protests across the country
Russia targets the Ukrainian capital with a series of missile attacks, as leaders of the G7...
Russian missile strikes rock Kyiv as G7 meets