Community gathers to celebrate Juneteenth

By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - A black tie event held on Friday night in Quincy had about 100 people celebrating Juneteenth.

The event was held at the Town and Country Inn and Suites.

It featured a meet and greet, dinner, and a program about the history of Juneteenth.

Several honored guests from around the area spoke and presented various awards.

Quincy’s First Baptist Church sponsored the event.

Their Senior Pastor Reverend Dr. Orville Jones, Jr. said it is truly special to have the community gathered together.

“We’re all celebrating together. It’s a dress up event, it’s a wonderful time to come out and really celebrate. But it’s a great thing to see the entire community come together as it has,” said Jones, Jr.

WGEM Sports Director Tony Cornish, Jr. spoke on the importance of sports in the community and presented some of the awards at the event as well.

