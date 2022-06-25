Advertisement

Mission Able event gives people with disabilities a chance to get in on fence-painting fun

Saturday event helps kick off National Tom Sawyer Days in Hannibal
Hannibal Jaycees Mission Able Fence Painting kicks off National Tom Sawyer Days.
Hannibal Jaycees Mission Able Fence Painting kicks off National Tom Sawyer Days.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The National Tom Sawyer Days kicked off Saturday in Hannibal.

Hannibal Jaycee’s Mission Able Fence Painting event took place in the Hannibal Tanyard Gardens.

The special event provided individuals, both young and old, with disabilities to compete in a fence-painting race.

Competitors were put into waves of three. Individuals began at the start line and then ran to three individual fence panels. Each fence panel was paired with a large paint brush and bucket of paint that each person would work to coat their entire panel first.

This was only the events second appearance and will be continuing in years following.

The goal of the event was to provide a day of equal opportunities to special needs and disabled individuals. Organizers said that they chose a day nothing else was going on to allow them to take the time needed to make the event special.

Mission Able Chairman Emma Dooley said that after working with special needs individuals for over 20 years, they hold a special place in her heart.

“We just want them to be, kids and adults with disabilities, to be able to be equal,” Dooley said.

Events for National Tom Sawyer Days will continue to on through July 4th. Click here for a list of Tom Sawyer Days events.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
WGEM to stream Trump’s speech from Adams Co. fairgrounds
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Save America Rally at Adams County Fairgrounds
Coverage leading up to Trump rally in Adams County

Latest News

Fair Turnout
Western Illinois Fair sees big turnout
Q-Fest was another success this weekend
Annual Q-Fest promotes downtown Quincy
Sen. Darren Bailey
Illinois governor’s race is also battle among billionaires
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
New Pittsfield dog park makes its debut
New Pittsfield dog park makes its debut