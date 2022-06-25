Mission Able event gives people with disabilities a chance to get in on fence-painting fun

QUINCY (WGEM) - The National Tom Sawyer Days kicked off Saturday in Hannibal.

Hannibal Jaycee’s Mission Able Fence Painting event took place in the Hannibal Tanyard Gardens.

The special event provided individuals, both young and old, with disabilities to compete in a fence-painting race.

Competitors were put into waves of three. Individuals began at the start line and then ran to three individual fence panels. Each fence panel was paired with a large paint brush and bucket of paint that each person would work to coat their entire panel first.

This was only the events second appearance and will be continuing in years following.

The goal of the event was to provide a day of equal opportunities to special needs and disabled individuals. Organizers said that they chose a day nothing else was going on to allow them to take the time needed to make the event special.

Mission Able Chairman Emma Dooley said that after working with special needs individuals for over 20 years, they hold a special place in her heart.

“We just want them to be, kids and adults with disabilities, to be able to be equal,” Dooley said.

Events for National Tom Sawyer Days will continue to on through July 4th. Click here for a list of Tom Sawyer Days events.

