First cruise ship of tourism season stops in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The first cruise ship of the tourism season docked in Hannibal on Friday.

Many tourists on the ship stopped at downtown businesses which gave them a financial boost.

Alison Coventry-Black was one guest the American Melody Cruise Ship who stopped in Hannibal.

“I was very pleasantly surprised at the beauty of the town,” Coventry-Black said.

She and her husband spent hours shopping in downtown.

“There’s a store that has little souvenirs, but an awesome book section in the back and we shopped there,” she said.

Jon England is a musical performer on the ship who also spent money at local businesses.

“I particularly love coming to Hannibal, it’s such a wonderfully-diverse place,” England said. “There’s lots of things to see, there’s lots of businesses to go into. Lots of different ice creams and perfumes, soaps, and all sorts of things. You can get just about everything,” England said.

The American Melody has 146 guests and 52 crew members on board.

Native American Trading Co. Clerk Donna Hemme said say every time a cruise ship stops in town, they reap the benefits.

“They buy usually big ticket items, where most local people may buy some, but not like the people that come off the cruise ships,” Hemme said.

Hemme said the out-of-town guests buy expensive items like jewelry and pottery.

England encourages everyone to shop local.

“It’s main street hometown America. It’s a unique opportunity to take a piece of where you are back to where you are,” England said.

The new Viking cruise ship is expected to dock in Hannibal on July 17.

To see when other cruises are stopping in Hannibal, go to the American Cruiselines and Viking River Cruises websites.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.