Advertisement

First cruise ship of tourism season stops in Hannibal

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The first cruise ship of the tourism season docked in Hannibal on Friday.

Many tourists on the ship stopped at downtown businesses which gave them a financial boost.

Alison Coventry-Black was one guest the American Melody Cruise Ship who stopped in Hannibal.

“I was very pleasantly surprised at the beauty of the town,” Coventry-Black said.

She and her husband spent hours shopping in downtown.

“There’s a store that has little souvenirs, but an awesome book section in the back and we shopped there,” she said.

Jon England is a musical performer on the ship who also spent money at local businesses.

“I particularly love coming to Hannibal, it’s such a wonderfully-diverse place,” England said. “There’s lots of things to see, there’s lots of businesses to go into. Lots of different ice creams and perfumes, soaps, and all sorts of things. You can get just about everything,” England said.

The American Melody has 146 guests and 52 crew members on board.

Native American Trading Co. Clerk Donna Hemme said say every time a cruise ship stops in town, they reap the benefits.

“They buy usually big ticket items, where most local people may buy some, but not like the people that come off the cruise ships,” Hemme said.

Hemme said the out-of-town guests buy expensive items like jewelry and pottery.

England encourages everyone to shop local.

“It’s main street hometown America. It’s a unique opportunity to take a piece of where you are back to where you are,” England said.

The new Viking cruise ship is expected to dock in Hannibal on July 17.

To see when other cruises are stopping in Hannibal, go to the American Cruiselines and Viking River Cruises websites.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
WGEM to stream Trump’s speech from Adams Co. fairgrounds
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Save America Rally at Adams County Fairgrounds
Coverage leading up to Trump rally in Adams County

Latest News

Fair Turnout
Western Illinois Fair sees big turnout
Q-Fest was another success this weekend
Annual Q-Fest promotes downtown Quincy
Sen. Darren Bailey
Illinois governor’s race is also battle among billionaires
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
New Pittsfield dog park makes its debut
New Pittsfield dog park makes its debut