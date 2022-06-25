Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department arrested Kolter Melvin, 24, of Quincy, after he reportedly vandalized an artist’s work at Q-Fest.

Q-Fest art vendor Gray Finch said Melvin stuck Trump stickers on some of the art work, defecated in a corner of the tent and ate some of Finch’s snacks.

Finch said Melvin caused about $100 of damages. Finch said his stand was moved as a precaution.

“My neighbors were extremely helpful. They just started taking work down off the wall, throwing it in crates, taking it over to the spot where I was setting up,” Finch said.

QPD said they responded to the park about 9:20 a.m. They said Melvin was charged with vandalism and released.

Kolter was arrested in 2019 for allegedly assaulting a Lyft driver. In that case, Melvin pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony, and a charge of criminal sexual abuse was dismissed. He was sentenced to 30 months probation, and 100 hours of community service. A 90-day sentence of periodic imprisonment was stayed.

