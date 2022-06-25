Advertisement

Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest

WGEM News at Ten
By Jayla Louis and Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department arrested Kolter Melvin, 24, of Quincy, after he reportedly vandalized an artist’s work at Q-Fest.

Q-Fest art vendor Gray Finch said Melvin stuck Trump stickers on some of the art work, defecated in a corner of the tent and ate some of Finch’s snacks.

Finch said Melvin caused about $100 of damages. Finch said his stand was moved as a precaution.

“My neighbors were extremely helpful. They just started taking work down off the wall, throwing it in crates, taking it over to the spot where I was setting up,” Finch said.

QPD said they responded to the park about 9:20 a.m. They said Melvin was charged with vandalism and released.

Kolter was arrested in 2019 for allegedly assaulting a Lyft driver. In that case, Melvin pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony, and a charge of criminal sexual abuse was dismissed. He was sentenced to 30 months probation, and 100 hours of community service. A 90-day sentence of periodic imprisonment was stayed.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
WGEM to stream Trump’s speech from Adams Co. fairgrounds
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Save America Rally at Adams County Fairgrounds
Coverage leading up to Trump rally in Adams County

Latest News

Fair Turnout
Western Illinois Fair sees big turnout
Q-Fest was another success this weekend
Annual Q-Fest promotes downtown Quincy
Sen. Darren Bailey
Illinois governor’s race is also battle among billionaires
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
New Pittsfield dog park makes its debut
New Pittsfield dog park makes its debut