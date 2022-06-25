New Pittsfield dog park makes its debut

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s a new dog park in the Tri-States. It’s at King Park in Pittsfield, Illinois. The grand opening took place on Saturday morning with dozens of families and their dogs attending to allow their dogs to romp around in the new park, take a photo with Clifford the Big Red Dog and enjoy an interactive story time walk through the new path at King Park.

The Pike County Rotary Club, Picture Pittsfield and the city helped spearhead the dog park. They said they have a new project on the radar each year and with feedback from the community, an area for dogs to play in was the chosen project for this year. The project took around two years to finish.

Pike County Rotary Club’s President Jessica Guthrie said the first phase of the project cost around $20,000.

“The Rotary Club put in $14,000 for removal and installation of the new fence (which will be coming soon in a few weeks), and Picture Pittsfield has invested close to $5,000 on grass seed and watering,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie said the city put money toward plumbing, electricity and a light, which will be used during the winter months.

Jenna Maki, her wife Laura, and their two boys Charlie and Henry entered their 11-month-old puppy, Lottie, in a photo contest that was held before the grand opening. They were the winners today.

Maki said this new park is a healthy addition to Pittsfield for her boys, Lottie and two other dogs.

“Since we moved back here seven years ago, it’s been encouraged to get a dog park,” Maki said. “It’s been talked about and now it’s actually becoming a reality.”

Guthrie said this grand opening was mainly for the first phase of the dog park completion. The next step is to raise funds for future additions including a watering station, park benches and shade trees.

She said it will be a few more weeks before the fence is put in to allow dogs of different sizes to play around in.

Related: King Park dog park set to open next month

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.