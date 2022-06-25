Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for fraud in cashback scheme at Kroger grocery stores

Police in Nashville arrested Austin Chase Hooper, 24, in a reported cashback scheme at...
Police in Nashville arrested Austin Chase Hooper, 24, in a reported cashback scheme at self-checkout kiosks.(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police are investigating a man who allegedly was using a cashback scheme at multiple grocery stores.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reports that 24-year-old Austin Chase Hooper was arrested for committing fraud at self-checkout kiosks at Kroger supermarkets.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hooper would purchase a small item using the cashback option with a card at self-checkouts at Kroger stores, as reported by WSMV.

Before the money could dispense, Hooper allegedly placed a bag over the cash dispenser and concealed the funds the kiosk provided.

Authorities said he would quickly pocket the cash, call a Kroger attendant, and tell the worker that the machine did not dispense any money.

On Aug. 22, 2021, Steve Woodwall with Kroger Loss Prevention reportedly spotted Hooper’s connection with these incidents and banned him from all Kroger locations.

The 24-year-old was later indicted for theft and burglary, according to authorities.

The affidavit stated that 21 incidents involved Hooper attempting his cashback scheme at Kroger stores in the area.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
WGEM to stream Trump’s speech from Adams Co. fairgrounds
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Save America Rally at Adams County Fairgrounds
Coverage leading up to Trump rally in Adams County

Latest News

The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Police investigating fire at Colorado pregnancy center
Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
Fair Turnout
Western Illinois Fair sees big turnout
The overturn of Roe v. Wade prompts protests across the country.
Roe V. Wade: Protests across the country
Russia targets the Ukrainian capital with a series of missile attacks, as leaders of the G7...
Russian missile strikes rock Kyiv as G7 meets