Q-Fest kicks off in downtown Quincy

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of Quincy residents went downtown Friday night to enjoy some food and live music at Q-Fest.

Q-Fest is an annual art show featuring more than 50 artists in Washington Park.

Residents have been listening to music, shopping at vendors’ tents and eating festival-type food.

Quincy resident Coni Triplett attends every year because she likes to look at the art.

“Everybody should come out and see this. And it’s not raining. So glad it didn’t rain so we can enjoy it this year,” Triplett said.

Q-Fest continues Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be a concert from 7:00 to 11:30 p.m.

For more information about Q-Fest, click here.

