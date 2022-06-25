Shooting sport raises money for Honor Flight

QUINCY (WGEM) -Lewis County shooting sport volunteers are raising money to send veterans on the next Honor Flight.

The Quincy Gun Club along with 10 Rivers Pheasants Forever and the Lewis County 4-H Shooting Club teamed up for the annual Breaking Birds for Freedom.

Members of the public and Veteran shooters competed in trap skeet and 5-stand.

“We finally decided we needed to do something to give back because sometimes, when they came back during the Vietnam war, they didn’t receive a warm welcome home and we want them to know that we appreciated them,” Lewis County 4-H Shooting Sport Leader Deann Turner said.

All workers were volunteers. The majority of the volunteers were youth members who followed the lead of their supervisors.

“It’s important that they take control of things, the kids have seen time and time again, do what we can to pay our respects to our veterans and it is our hope that they learn to do the same. We as a community have to give back where we can,” Turner said.

All profits from the event will go to the funding of the next veteran Honor Flight.

Donations are also a large portion of the funding, you can donate and find more information on the Honor Flight here.

