Tracking the Potential for Strong Storms Saturday Evening

A cold front is approaching the Tri-States, bringing with it the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, breaks in the clouds have allowed temperatures for some to climb into the upper 80′s, with dew points also rising into the mid 70′s. This warm and muggy air is providing lots of instability in the atmosphere that will help storms as they develop during the evening hours.

The best chance for storms will arrive between 6PM and midnight Saturday. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat from any strong storms that develop, but some hail will also be possible.

After the storms move through, Northwesterly winds will bring in some cooler air to round out the weekend, with high temperatures dropping into the upper 70′s and low 80′s and overnight lows dropping into the upper 50′s.

