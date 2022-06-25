Advertisement

Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport

Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives in Quincy(Michael Wyke | AP)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The private jet carrying former President Donald Trump arrived Saturday at Quincy Regional Airport.

The plane touched down about 5:57 p.m.

Earlier, a WGEM News reporter heard one member of the security detail at the airport ask another, “You mean he is arriving early?” Another member of the security team answered in the affirmative.

Just after 4 p.m. motorcade vehicles began moving out onto the tarmac.

A large crowd waited at the airport to greet Trump. A motorcade of security vehicles left the airport about 6:06 p.m. to accompany the former president to the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Alan Tenhouse lives north of the airport. He was among those who came out to see the former president.

“We live close by and a fan of Mr. Trump, and thought this might be a better opportunity than the fairgrounds,” Tenhouse said. “I’ve seen Obama come in here, goes back to Doyle, and the Clintons have been here.”

Trump’s plane departed the airport about 8:40 tonight.

