WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (June 24) Quincy Open Singles Championships Now Underway In The Gem City And The First Place Quincy Gems Return Home To Host Alton On The Prospect League Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - For Tri-State fans of the game of tennis, “The Gem City” will be the place to be this weekend as the annual Quincy Open Singles Championships gets underway. Matches actually started earlier today (Friday) at the Greeman Tennis Center at Reservoir Park in Quincy. The event organized by the Quincy Tennis Association usually draws the top amateur player throughout the city and the region to the GTC. We’ll have an update on the event, and the players who may be in the local sports spotlight in the next 48 hours.

On the Prospect League diamond this evening at QU Stadium, the Quincy Gems return home to play host to the (12-9) Alton River Dragons. The (11-10) Gems are now in first place in the Great River Division of the Western Conference after posting a convincing 8-run shutout win, on the road, against Springfield on Thursday night. We’ll have the latest on the Gems as they try and post their third straight win this week! We’ll also have game highlights headed your way later tonight on WGEM Sports at Ten on a Friday Night edition of “Sports Extra!”

