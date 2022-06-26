Adams County EMS director estimates more than 50 heat-related illnesses at rally

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon says heat-related illnesses plagued several people attending former President Trump’s Save America rally Saturday at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

“We had a significant number of heat-related illness calls,” Simon told WGEM News.

He said the agency would have to work with dispatchers to determine the exact number of calls, but he estimated more than 50 people were treated with intravenous fluids. No one was taken to the hospital.

“I’m very happy with the staff, that they were able to treat people and keep them out of the hospital,” Simon said.

Simon said event organizers also praised local first responders and EMS teams on how they handled people in need on a hot day.

Simon said the agency had three shelters set up to treat people, and two UTV mobile units. Once visitors were inside the secured viewing area, however, EMS teams had to respond on foot.

Simon said he could not offer an accurate estimate on the number of visitors for the rally, although he ballparked it at “in the thousands.”

“It’s hard to judge,” he said, when people are confined to gated areas.

Event organizers did not release a headcount number and Simon said there were no turnstiles keeping count.

