Annual Q-Fest promotes downtown Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - It was another busy weekend in downtown Quincy as the annual Q-Fest celebration made its return to Washington Park.

58 artists displayed their work, which is up from their yearly average that is 54.

The celebration was capped off with a performance by the Heidelberg German Band.

The weekend was filled with children’s activities and a selection of fan-favorite food items.

Q-Fest Board President Jennifer Sousa said the crowd was lighter this year due to other area events, but is still happy with the turnout.

“It’s been another great year,” Sousa said. “Hopefully more will come next year, but overall our artists still had decent sales and they all plan on returning because they love this community and the atmosphere of this park.”

Sousa said that six artists had to cancel because of already being out inventory.

Planning for next year’s Q-Fest has already begun.

“We’ve already discussed what we’re going to change and how we can make it even better,” Sousa said.

Several artists made their Q-Fest debut, with one of them being ceramic artist Steve Ryan.

Ryan said this weekend was no disappointment and he plans to return next year.

“It’s been a good experience,” Ryan said. “I love talking to people about my work and I intend to come back, I wouldn’t miss this.”

Ryan won first place awards for Artist Guild Young Collector’s Gallery and Trust Achievement in Art.

He said that Q-Fest is a perfect opportunity for artists to showcase their work, and for Quincy to expose people to the area.

Other upcoming Quincy festivals include Freedom Fest and River Fest.

A full calendar of area events can be accessed here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.