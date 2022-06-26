Advertisement

Below average temps kick off week

Temperatures dropped anywhere from 10-15 degrees lower Sunday afternoon versus Saturday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Cooler weather will continue to stream into the Tri-States throughout Sunday night and into Monday to start the work week. Temperatures Sunday night will drop into the mid to upper 50′s, which is anywhere from 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. Through the day Monday, the weather will remain quite similar to Sunday with highs in the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees with lower humidity. This puts Monday’s high temps a couple degrees below average.

The week will also start off on the calm side, with plenty of sunshine through at least Thursday. This means that the weather will be seasonable and sunny for voting on Tuesday for the Illinois Primary Election Day. Rain chances will begin to increase to end the week, along with temperatures and humidity rising as well.

