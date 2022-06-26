Advertisement

Cold Front Brings Cool Down

By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
A cold front slammed into the Tri-States Saturday evening, bringing with it some gusty showers and thunderstorms, all of which stayed below the severe limits. Through the overnight hours into early Sunday morning, a few more showers or thunderstorms could develop as the front pushes South, especially across the Southern Counties Sunday morning. Most of these storms should stay below severe limits.

As the front clears the Tri-States, high temperatures will only reach into the upper 70′s for most, which is a couple of degrees below average. Overnight temperatures Sunday night will also fall into the upper 50′s under clear skies. The weather will gradually warm through the week, with continued sunshine until Friday and Saturday when the next storm chances will begin to arise.

