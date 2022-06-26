Advertisement

Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested

The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.(Source: GoFundMe)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (Gray News) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after the decomposing body of her 3-year-old son was found in a basement freezer in the family’s westside Detroit home.

Police Chief James White told reporters that officers and members of Child Protective Services discovered the body Friday morning during a welfare check at the house where five other children lived. It isn’t clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.

White did not describe the state of decomposition. An autopsy will attempt to determine the manner and cause of the boy’s death.

White described living conditions inside the home as “poor.”

Authorities have not released the mother’s name.

Toni Haynes, who identified herself as the victim’s grandmother, told The Detroit News his name was Chase Allen and that he was blind.

She said she and other family members had called Child Protective Services “dozens of times.”

Haynes set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Chase’s funeral and for necessities for his siblings, who she said are between the ages of 3 months and 9 years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
WGEM to stream Trump’s speech from Adams Co. fairgrounds
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Save America Rally at Adams County Fairgrounds
Coverage leading up to Trump rally in Adams County

Latest News

The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Police investigating fire at Colorado pregnancy center
Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
Fair Turnout
Western Illinois Fair sees big turnout
The overturn of Roe v. Wade prompts protests across the country.
Roe V. Wade: Protests across the country
Russia targets the Ukrainian capital with a series of missile attacks, as leaders of the G7...
Russian missile strikes rock Kyiv as G7 meets