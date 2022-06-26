Advertisement

Illinois governor’s race is also battle among billionaires

Sen. Darren Bailey
Sen. Darren Bailey(Mike Miletich)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP) - The race to be Illinois’ next governor is also a battle among billionaires, including two whose names won’t appear on Tuesday’s primary ballot.

Republican candidates Darren Bailey and Richard Irvin each has a benefactor with a different vision for the party.

Businessmen Ken Griffin and Richard Uihlein have combined to pour more than $60 million into the race.

Griffin backs Irvin, a former prosecutor and first Black mayor of Chicago’s largest suburb.

Uihlein supports Bailey, a farmer and state lawmaker who fought pandemic measures such as mask mandates.

Billionaire Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have spent millions trying to ensure Irvin isn’t the GOP nominee.

Bailey is the opponent Pritzker would rather face in November.

