Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party

Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - At least eight people were injured during a shooting in the Tacoma, Washington, area Sunday morning, reports say.

The shooting happened at a venue hosting a large rave party around 12:45 a.m., ABC reported.

Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.

There are no suspects yet in the shooting.

