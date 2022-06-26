Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - Former President Donald Trump offered an endorsement of state Sen. Darren Bailey to win the GOP nomination to face off with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Trump made the announcement Saturday during a Save America rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

“Darren has my complete and total endorsement,” Trump told rally attendees.

Bailey has been aiming for this endorsement for months and it couldn’t come at a better time with the primary election on Tuesday.

Trump said Bailey is just the man to take on and defeat J.B. Pritzker, who he called one of the worst governors in America.

The downstate senator was already leading in the polls and Trump highlighted his short history as a MAGA-type lawmakers in Illinois.

The former president welcomed Bailey onto the stage to a loud standing ovation from supporters across Illinois and surrounding states.

“Darren is a farmer and he’s a fighter and he has been an outstanding warrior in the Illinois state Senate where he’s totally totally respected by all of them,” Trump said.

Bailey said republicans have a lot of work cut out for them in Illinois, but the candidate said he will help the state have a red carpet rolled out for Trump in 2024.

“Who’s read to save Illinois? Who’s ready to support a president who’s going to take this all back for us?” Bailey said.

Meanwhile, congresswoman Mary Miller argues Illinois needs to fire Governor Pritzker and said Bailey could help drain the swamp in Springfield.

Her main attacks we aimed at her opponent, congressman Rodney Davis, and other republicans she considers too moderate.

Davis released a statement following Trump’s rally stating that he is confident about winning on Tuesday.

“I’m confident we will win on Tuesday thanks to my conservative record and also thanks to the countless local endorsements we’ve received, including Illinois Farm Bureau ACTIVATOR, the Illinois FOP and other law enforcement organizations, 19 sheriffs, dozens of local Republican leaders like my good friend Congressman Darin LaHood, blue collar workers, small business leaders, and many others,” Davis said.

He also touched on his relationship with Trump while he was in office.

“I’ve always said I’m proud of my conservative record of working with Trump when he was in office. Together we protected the unborn, defended the Second Amendment, cut taxes, secured our border, supported our police and farmers, and so much more.” Davis said.

Recent polls have shown Bailey pulling ahead in the crowded field for the Republican nomination.

