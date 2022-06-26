Western Illinois Fair sees big turnout

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Sunday was the last day for the Western Illinois Fair in Griggsville.

Admission was anywhere from $5 to $15 depending on the day attendees went. The fee included parking and a pass to get onto all the carnival rides.

Although there were a lot of other events going on in the area, that didn’t stop people from attending the fair.

“It was a lot of our normal fans. A lot of normal faces here Friday and Saturday night,” Western Illinois Fair Board Member Brian Shoemaker said, “And of course, some faces that we don’t see on occasion too. It’s been a great week for us so far. Weather has cooperated and attendance has been great and we can’t thank everybody enough.”

People from all over Illinois came out for a week of carnival rides, fair food and events like the Heartland Garden Tractor Pullers.

Heartland Garden Tractor Pullers is a kids based club that has been going on for over 30 years. They help young tractor pullers build and develop their skill within the sport.

“We’ve got about 40 to 45 members,” Heartland Garden Tractor Pullers Board Member Jon Borrowman said. “You can start pulling when you’re 4 years of age and pull up until you feel like can’t handle the tractor any longer.”

To learn more or sign up for tractor pulling you can visit their Facebook page for more information.

All the proceeds from the Western Illinois Fair circle back into the next fair that they’ll host.

