Amtrak train derails in northern Missouri; several injuries reported

(WPTA)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MENDON, Mo. (KY3) - Amtrak reports injuries after a train derailed after hitting a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri.

Several Amtrak cars derailed on Train 4. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Amtrak released this statement:

There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers, and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist. Additional details will be provided as available.

