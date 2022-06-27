Amtrak train derails in northern Missouri; several injuries reported

MENDON, Mo. (KY3) - Amtrak reports injuries after a train derailed after hitting a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri.

Several Amtrak cars derailed on Train 4. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Amtrak released this statement:

There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers, and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist. Additional details will be provided as available.

