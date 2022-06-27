Advertisement

Another pleasant day to take advantage of

By Whitney Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A high pressure system is positioned across the central plains, resulting in northwesterly winds over our area. Those northwesterly winds are allowing cool air (for this time of year) and dry air to filter into the Tri-States. The high pressure is also providing us with sunny skies. We will have sunshine for the first half of the day. By later in the afternoon and evening, I am expecting a bit more clouds but just turning over to a partly cloudy sky. Through the day, daytime highs will be slightly below normal for this time of year, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity will not be an issue. For tonight, conditions will be very similar to what we had last night. Cool for this time of year, dry with decreasing clouds. Lows will again be in the 50s.

The aforementioned high pressure will give us abundant sunshine tomorrow, with slightly warmer temperatures as winds start to shift to the south. Daytime highs will be in the mid 80s. However, that is right where we should be for this time of year.

It is June though and the warmer/hotter temperatures will be returning. The warm up will start Wednesday as winds start to shift to the southwest.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams County EMS Director John Simon estimates the agency treated more than 50 people at the...
Adams County EMS director estimates more than 50 heat-related illnesses at rally
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
The Greater Illinois Democrats for Democracy Rally
Adams County Democratic Party holds counter rally

Latest News

Low dew points make the air much more pleasant
Not typical for June
StormTrak Weather Midday Monday
StormTrak Weather Midday Monday
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning
Evening Weather 06-26-2022
Evening Weather 06-26-2022