Another pleasant day to take advantage of

QUINCY (WGEM) - A high pressure system is positioned across the central plains, resulting in northwesterly winds over our area. Those northwesterly winds are allowing cool air (for this time of year) and dry air to filter into the Tri-States. The high pressure is also providing us with sunny skies. We will have sunshine for the first half of the day. By later in the afternoon and evening, I am expecting a bit more clouds but just turning over to a partly cloudy sky. Through the day, daytime highs will be slightly below normal for this time of year, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity will not be an issue. For tonight, conditions will be very similar to what we had last night. Cool for this time of year, dry with decreasing clouds. Lows will again be in the 50s.

The aforementioned high pressure will give us abundant sunshine tomorrow, with slightly warmer temperatures as winds start to shift to the south. Daytime highs will be in the mid 80s. However, that is right where we should be for this time of year.

It is June though and the warmer/hotter temperatures will be returning. The warm up will start Wednesday as winds start to shift to the southwest.

