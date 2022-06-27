Fertilizer prices stabilizing some

SUTTER, Ill. (WGEM) - After a volatile spring for fertilizer prices, local fertilizer companies say the market may be stabilizing.

Brad Begeman, a manager with Fuller Fertilizer Inc. said prices have begun to trend down after rocketing to historically high prices due to the pandemic, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.

Begeman said he has seen phosphate, potash and nitrogen-based fertilizers all trending slightly cheaper.

Among the chemicals that have seen a price decrease, the largest drop came from urea.

“Due to wheat out west in the western states not being able to get as much nitrogen on them as they wanted with urea, the northern states used a lot of urea pre-plant, whereas around here we use a lot of anhydrous ammonia,” Begeman said. “So there was a lot of excess urea left over and that product had dropped three to four hundred dollars a ton.”

He said the drop in urea prices and the gradual decrease among the other fertilizers sparked cautious optimism, but he said there are still numerous issues that could affect prices.

“I think fertilizer will be down a little from last fall. Again, that depends on the next 30-45 days overseas. A lot of it will also depend on what the grain prices are,” said Begeman.

He said the fertilizer market previously depended heavily upon natural gases, but it has recently followed grain trends more.

In addition to the grain prices, he said fuel prices also continue to affect fertilizer prices.

“We have to still get it here to our facility so we can get it to our customers. And with the fuel prices, that’s also changing and still having a big impact on the fertilizer prices. When we used to get fertilizer hauled in, it was just the freight and that was it. Now we’re getting 49 to 51 percent fuel surcharges,” Begeman said.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.