Fort Madison tour inspires garden art

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Area Arts Association held its annual Garden Tour on June 26.

The tour allowed visitors to walk through six detailed gardens full of art and products for purchase. Local naturalists, bee experts and artists were stationed throughout the tour to provide inspiration and more information about their work.

Fort Madison Area Arts Association Executive Director Lori Illner-Greene said the gardens weren’t just about buying flowers and walking around to look at landscapes, but the event was about getting inspired to build gardens of art all around the community.

“Our gardens are our most approachable forms of art. People don’t think about it that way, but you basically design your landscape and then paint it with flowers,” Illner-Greene said.

In 2015, United Way of the Great River Region established a flower and produce garden featured in the garden tour as well. The fresh produce is maintained by volunteers and donated to the local food pantry.

Illner-Greene said the Fort Madison Garden Tour is set to continue for years and hopes to continue adding gardens to the route.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.