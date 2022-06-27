Advertisement

Fort Madison tour inspires garden art

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Area Arts Association held its annual Garden Tour on June 26.

The tour allowed visitors to walk through six detailed gardens full of art and products for purchase. Local naturalists, bee experts and artists were stationed throughout the tour to provide inspiration and more information about their work.

Fort Madison Area Arts Association Executive Director Lori Illner-Greene said the gardens weren’t just about buying flowers and walking around to look at landscapes, but the event was about getting inspired to build gardens of art all around the community.

“Our gardens are our most approachable forms of art. People don’t think about it that way, but you basically design your landscape and then paint it with flowers,” Illner-Greene said.

In 2015, United Way of the Great River Region established a flower and produce garden featured in the garden tour as well. The fresh produce is maintained by volunteers and donated to the local food pantry.

Illner-Greene said the Fort Madison Garden Tour is set to continue for years and hopes to continue adding gardens to the route.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams County EMS Director John Simon estimates the agency treated more than 50 people at the...
Adams County EMS director estimates more than 50 heat-related illnesses at rally
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
The Greater Illinois Democrats for Democracy Rally
Adams County Democratic Party holds counter rally

Latest News

Tom Sawyer Days continues in Hannibal
National Tom Sawyer Days continue in Hannibal
Franke hearing postponed
Impeachment hearing for Hannibal councilman postponed for second time
Rodney Davis stops in Quincy
Rep. Rodney Davis campaigns in Quincy day before Illinois primary
Bailey wraps up statewide tour with stop in Springfield
Bailey wraps up statewide tour with stop in Springfield
Caribou Broadband
Shelby Co. seeks money to develop broadband service