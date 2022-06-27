Advertisement

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ken Williams dies at 83

Ken Williams, along with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey penned the-now classic song 'Everybody...
Ken Williams, along with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey penned the-now classic song 'Everybody Plays the Fool,' originally recorded in 1972 and covered by numerous artists.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote hundred of tunes for a vast array of performers, including Donny Hathaway, The Four Tops and Peaches & Herb, including The Main Ingredient’s hit “Everybody Plays the Fool,” has died. He was 83.

Williams died June 17 following a long non-COVID-19-related illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, said his wife, Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams.

Williams, along with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey penned the-now classic song “Everybody Plays the Fool,” originally recorded in 1972 and covered by numerous artists. In recent years, Williams’ output has been sampled by artists like Alicia Keys and Lil’ Wayne.

In 1968, Williams founded A Dish-A-Tunes LLC Publishing, a family owned and operated music company. During the last five decades Williams added over 500 songs to his music catalogue.

In 2004, the song “You Don’t Know My Name,” recorded by Keys and produced by Kayne West on “The Diary of Alicia Keys,” won a Grammy and so did Williams since it sampled the 1975 song “Let Me Prove My Love to You,” co-written by Williams and performed by The Main Ingredient.

Some of his songs include “Love, Love, Love” (Donny Hathaway), “I Can’t See Me Without You” (The Impalas), “Let Me Prove My Love To You” (The Main Ingredient), “Only When You’re Lonely” (Holly Maxwell), “Seven Lonely Nights” (The Four Tops), “Keep on Holding On” (Margaret Reynolds) and “Hoping You Will Come Back” (Sandra Phillips).

Williams is survived by his wife; a sister, Dorothy Jones; sons Kenny Williams Jr., Kevin D. Williams and Kalvin Williams; a daughter, Cheryl Nicholson; a stepson, Kenny J. Seymour; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams County EMS Director John Simon estimates the agency treated more than 50 people at the...
Adams County EMS director estimates more than 50 heat-related illnesses at rally
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
The Greater Illinois Democrats for Democracy Rally
Adams County Democratic Party holds counter rally

Latest News

Michael Earl was charged after Las Vegas police say he stabbed two fellow patients, killing...
Police: Man stabs 2 fellow hospital patients, killing 1
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
Tom Sawyer Days continues in Hannibal
National Tom Sawyer Days continue in Hannibal
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden suspends rules limiting immigrant arrest, deportation
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; 3 people killed