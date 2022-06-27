Advertisement

Hospital Report: June 27, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jun. 27, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Shawn Michael Gibbons, 50, passed away June 24 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

James R. McNary, age 60, of Quincy, died on June 24 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Ronald Dean Powell, 80, of Hannibal, MO. passed away June 24 at his home in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Arlan E. Metzger, 78, of Hannibal, passed away June 22 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Elijah Isaiah De Zion Fisher, age 24, of Quincy, died on June 20 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Andrew & Jordan Terford of Quincy, IL...boy

