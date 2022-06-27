Advertisement

Impeachment hearing for Hannibal councilman postponed for second time

Franke hearing postponed
Franke hearing postponed(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -The first hearing for the impeachment of Hannibal 3rd Ward Councilman Stephan Franke has been pushed back yet again.

Franke is accused of assaulting and harassing City Clerk Angel Zerbonia and City Manager Lisa Peck.

The articles of impeachment allege Franke physically assaulted both women, as well as made statements to other female city employees which constituted sexual harassment and created a hostile workplace.

The hearing was already rescheduled from its original date in March to Monday morning.

Zerbonia did not say why it was postponed, but she said a new date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams County EMS Director John Simon estimates the agency treated more than 50 people at the...
Adams County EMS director estimates more than 50 heat-related illnesses at rally
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
The Greater Illinois Democrats for Democracy Rally
Adams County Democratic Party holds counter rally

Latest News

Tom Sawyer Days continues in Hannibal
National Tom Sawyer Days continue in Hannibal
Rodney Davis stops in Quincy
Rep. Rodney Davis campaigns in Quincy day before Illinois primary
Bailey wraps up statewide tour with stop in Springfield
Bailey wraps up statewide tour with stop in Springfield
Caribou Broadband
Shelby Co. seeks money to develop broadband service