Impeachment hearing for Hannibal councilman postponed for second time

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -The first hearing for the impeachment of Hannibal 3rd Ward Councilman Stephan Franke has been pushed back yet again.

Franke is accused of assaulting and harassing City Clerk Angel Zerbonia and City Manager Lisa Peck.

The articles of impeachment allege Franke physically assaulted both women, as well as made statements to other female city employees which constituted sexual harassment and created a hostile workplace.

The hearing was already rescheduled from its original date in March to Monday morning.

Zerbonia did not say why it was postponed, but she said a new date has not been set.

