Advertisement

Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers their refunds and let them keep the merchandise.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The supply chain crisis has retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them.

Some of the biggest retail chains have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory.

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers their refunds and let them keep the merchandise.

It’s a trend that started with Amazon several years ago.

Walmart and Lowe’s refused to comment on the new return strategy, but several big box retailers are known to be practicing it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams County EMS Director John Simon estimates the agency treated more than 50 people at the...
Adams County EMS director estimates more than 50 heat-related illnesses at rally
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
The Greater Illinois Democrats for Democracy Rally
Adams County Democratic Party holds counter rally

Latest News

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Michael Earl was charged after Las Vegas police say he stabbed two fellow patients, killing...
Police: Man stabs 2 fellow hospital patients, killing 1
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
Tom Sawyer Days continues in Hannibal
National Tom Sawyer Days continue in Hannibal
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden suspends rules limiting immigrant arrest, deportation