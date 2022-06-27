Advertisement

Kroc Center keeps kids active during summer

Kroc Camps encourage kids to get out and try new activities during the summer.(WGEM)
Kroc Camps encourage kids to get out and try new activities during the summer.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Salvation Army Kroc Center is offering ninja training and a multi-sports camp.

The Kroc Tots Multi-Sports Camp is a four-day camp that will help introduce kids ages 5 to 7 to an array of different sports. This multi-sports camp runs from 8:30 to 10 a.m. July 19-22. The class costs $40 dollars for Kroc members and $50 for non members. Registration closes July 11.

Due to high numbers in their last round of the Kroc Center’s Ninja Training, the once-a-week class is holding another late summer session.

Kroc’s ninja training is an opportunity for high energy kids ages 4 to 7 to learn the basics of strength, endurance and balance.

The ninja training classes will be available for kids ages 4 to 5 from 4:15 to 5 p.m., as well as from 5:15 to 6 p.m. for kids ages 6 to 7. The classes will take place every Tuesday between Aug. 9-30. Costs for this camp are $40 per member and $50 non member. Registration closes Aug. 2.

Salvation Army Kroc Center Recreational Sports Specialist Kristy Stegeman said the camps are high energy and a good place for kids to stay active throughout the summer no matter their background in the activities.

“If your kid has never been involved in an activity before in their life that’s okay they are still able to come to our classes and feel just as included as everybody else who has maybe done our program a time or two before,” Stegeman said.

Camp organizers said there is something for everyone, even if kids do not know what they want to be involved with yet.

“We just wanted to offer something for the community and for their children to be apart of and we want every kid to be able to find their place,” Stegeman said.

To find more information or to register for Kroc’s Ninja Training click here.

To register for the Kroc Tots Multi-Sports Camp click here.

