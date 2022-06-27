The Mississippi Valley Historic Auto Club, Tri-State Lugnuts showcase collectors

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Mississippi Valley Historic Auto Club teamed up with the Tri-State Lugnuts to host their 54th annual car show at the Quincy Museum on Sunday.

Cars of all shapes and sizes were put on display. The show featured a total of 69 cars with 49 competing cars and 20 cars just for viewing. Viewers were able to vote for a fan favorite car on top of the judges results.

Mississippi Valley Historic Auto Club President John Gebhardt said the event allowed car lovers and collectors to join together to adore and talk about some of their favorite cars.

“We’re just a bunch of people that like to bring out the old cars so people can enjoy them,” Gebhardt said.

The Mississippi Valley Historic Auto Club used to host the car show at their museum, however after they got rid of their own place they switched to having the event at the Quincy Museum.

All proceeds from the event go back to the Quincy Museum in appreciation for providing food and a location for the show.

The Tri-State Lugnuts will be holding their next car show on September 11 at the Illinois Vets home with all proceeds from that event going back to the Vets home.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.