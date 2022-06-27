Advertisement

Mother accused of stabbing children inside burning home, deputies say

By Jamarlo Phillips, Miles Montgomery and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46/Gray News) – A 40-year-old woman is accused of stabbing her children inside a burning home in Atlanta Friday, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

A neighbor called 911 around 9:30 Friday night to report the house fire and said that a woman inside the home was trying to stab the children, authorities said.

Investigators said seven children were inside the home when the fire started.

Firefighters found two children unresponsive when they arrived at the home. Police said an infant and another child were found with burns at the top of the stairs inside the house.

A 3-month-old with apparent stab wounds and a 9-month-old were pronounced dead at the scene, WGCL reported.

A 5-year-old died from his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said three other children between the ages of 5 and 11 were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

WGCL reports a 14-year-old and 16-year-old jumped from a second-floor window and weren’t hurt.

Darlene Brister was arrested and charged with malice murder after deputies found her in the backyard of the home uninjured.

Authorities say more charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams County EMS Director John Simon estimates the agency treated more than 50 people at the...
Adams County EMS director estimates more than 50 heat-related illnesses at rally
Kolter Melvin
Man reportedly defecates in tent, vandalizes art at Q-Fest
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Trump arrives in Quincy
Trump arrives at Quincy Regional Airport
The Greater Illinois Democrats for Democracy Rally
Adams County Democratic Party holds counter rally

Latest News

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Michael Earl was charged after Las Vegas police say he stabbed two fellow patients, killing...
Police: Man stabs 2 fellow hospital patients, killing 1
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
Tom Sawyer Days continues in Hannibal
National Tom Sawyer Days continue in Hannibal
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden suspends rules limiting immigrant arrest, deportation