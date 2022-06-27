Advertisement

Not typical for June

Low dew points make the air much more pleasant
Low dew points make the air much more pleasant(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The type of June day that we had Monday are few and far between for this time of year. As opposed to seeing hot humid air which is as I said typical for this time of year, we have some very nice dry air.

Normally dew points are in the 60s and 70s in late June. Making the air very humid.
Dew points are down in the 40s and 50s so it is feeling rather spectacular. You’ve always heard them say “it’s the humidity not the heat. “ That is the case today, the air is very very dry. We will have a string of rain free days all the way through Friday. There is a limited risk for an isolated shower Wednesday afternoon. Then there is a potential on Friday evening for some scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches the area. As Independence Day and the holiday weekend is approaching, lots of folks are concerned about what type of weather is on the way. The cold front approaching Friday looks as if it’s going to stall out and kind of become a stationary front that may linger across the area for Saturday into Sunday. So if you’re looking for a rain free weekend that is not in the cards for us currently. All indications are the stationary front will slide further to the south and be out of here for Fourth of July fireworks on Monday night.

