Officials ask for help locating missing woman in McDonough County

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials with the Emergency Services and Disaster Agency in McDonough County are requesting the community’s help in finding a missing person.

Officials stated that Brandy Brewer has been missing after she left her mother’s house around 11:30 a.m. on June 24.

According to officials with ESDA, Brewer is a female in her 40′s, with red hair. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve red shirt with the number 75 or 77 on the back, blue jeans and black shoes.

Officials stated Brewer left behind her wallet and phone. She may be in the Macomb or Colchester area.

She also has medical issues and needs medication.

Please call 911 if you have any information.

missing person: Brandy Brewer 6/24
missing person: Brandy Brewer 6/24(ESDA)

