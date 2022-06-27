Rep. Rodney Davis campaigns in Quincy day before Illinois primary

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s one day before the Illinois primary election, and campaign stops continued in Quincy.

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) stopped in Quincy on Monday, saying he’s the right candidate for the newly drawn 15th Congressional District.

Davis said he has strong support going into Tuesday’s primary.

“We are going to fight the Biden administration, address inflation. We are going to address the border crisis that we have seen in this country. We are also going to address the high crime that we are seeing in cities like Chicago and throughout this nation,” Davis said.

He is pushing his message to voters as long as he can after Trump flew in to Quincy on Saturday to help boost Davis’ opponent, Rep. Mary Miller.

“I think he (Trump) got some bad advice,” Davis said. “I’m not going to get away from my record of working with President Trump and his administration. I’m the only member of Congress in this race who actually worked with President Trump when he was president. I helped write the Trump tax cuts, I helped draft a student loan repayment bill that’s now law that the president signed into law.”

During his stop Monday, he hammered home key issues for Republican primary voters, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“Unfortunately though, nothing is going to change in Illinois because we have democrats like J.B. Pritzker and those that run the General Assembly that allow your tax dollars to go toward abortions,” Davis said.

He said he’s working to hold the Jan. 6 insurrection committee accountable as he said he helped uncover financial irregularities within the committee.

“We need people with experience that are going to stick by our core values and principles, but we also need people that are willing to govern,” Davis said.

Davis will be continuing Tuesday in the cities of Lincoln, Elkhart and Springfield.

